Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Short Interest Up 17.8% in August

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,100 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 626,700 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. 140,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,550. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $461.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 64,104 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,819.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

