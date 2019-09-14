Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives $6.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.90.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEDU. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 168,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 59,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,887,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.
Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.