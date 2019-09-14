Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $30.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. 7,018,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $51.29.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,225.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

