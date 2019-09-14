Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,981 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Tapestry worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 213,963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 100,571 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 983,864 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,218,000 after buying an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 65.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,600 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 124,155 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $25.18. 7,018,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095,829. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.