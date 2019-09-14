Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 127,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tandy Leather Factory stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Tandy Leather Factory comprises about 1.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.84% of Tandy Leather Factory worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Tandy Leather Factory has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandy Leather Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

