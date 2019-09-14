Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,624,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 1,334,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 52,525.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. 114,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,052. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.23 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 15.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim set a $49.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

