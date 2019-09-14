Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Trading Up 5.1%

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) was up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.47 and last traded at $39.09, approximately 390,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 345,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLND shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price target on shares of Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talend in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. Talend had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 249.51%. The company had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Talend SA will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $54,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter worth $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the second quarter worth $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 71.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 174.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the second quarter worth $127,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

