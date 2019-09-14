TajCoin Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $14,065.00 and $39.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TajCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, TajCoin has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00884905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00030379 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00223336 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003097 BTC.

TajCoin Profile

TajCoin (CRYPTO:TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 12,320,270 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

