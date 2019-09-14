Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Tailored Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tailored Brands to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Shares of TLRD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,050,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,710. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. Tailored Brands has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $362.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 2,964.32% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $789.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tailored Brands will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.