T2 Biosystems’ (TTOO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their neutral rating on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.40 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of T2 Biosystems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.71.

T2 Biosystems stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.94% and a negative net margin of 722.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 150.0% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 44.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

