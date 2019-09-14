T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce sales of $11.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.50 billion. T-Mobile Us posted sales of $10.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year sales of $45.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.73 billion to $45.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $47.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.77 billion to $48.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC set a $85.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

TMUS traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $79.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $85.22.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 57,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

