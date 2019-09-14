Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.03.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 93,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,501. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,137.55% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $489,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Featured Story: Trade War

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.