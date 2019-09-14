Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Holdings Lifted by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Synaptics by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 257,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,559,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 217,172 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 111.7% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 274,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 144,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In related news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,679.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.96. 11,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,413. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.96. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.