Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Ameresco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $242,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 21.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,390,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,150,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller purchased 4,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,737 over the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.19. 75,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. Ameresco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.