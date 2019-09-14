Swiss National Bank Makes New $560,000 Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. 101,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $30.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

