Swiss National Bank Invests $475,000 in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 552.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNBKA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.41. 11,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,846. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.88 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 700,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,270,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $290,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,261,051.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,689 in the last three months. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

