Swiss National Bank Has $622,000 Holdings in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Agenus worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Agenus by 80,579.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Agenus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Agenus by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agenus stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 566,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,164. Agenus Inc has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $417.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.84.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

