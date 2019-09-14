Swiss National Bank Has $457,000 Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Landec worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 389.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter valued at $306,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 35.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $214,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,248.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 64,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,460. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $354.42 million, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Landec had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $152.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Landec in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

