Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of EMC Insurance Group worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMC Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EMC Insurance Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

EMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered EMC Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered EMC Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

EMC Insurance Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.95. 31,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $779.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. EMC Insurance Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter. EMC Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect that EMC Insurance Group Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. EMC Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.40%.

EMC Insurance Group Profile

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

