Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGRY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

SGRY stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 479,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $445.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason Eric Evans purchased 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 111,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,347.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 318,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 202,617 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 933,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 188,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,667,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,373,000 after purchasing an additional 138,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

