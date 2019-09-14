SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Short Interest Up 16.8% in August

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,041,100 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 31st total of 8,596,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,113,000 after acquiring an additional 684,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SunTrust Banks by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,143 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 2,091,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. SunTrust Banks has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $71.40.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

