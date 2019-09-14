Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Receives $33.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $650,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 116.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 14.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 47.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 159,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 51,095 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SRI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 175,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,689. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $907.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $222.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

