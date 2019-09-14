Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,676 shares during the period. Oxford Immunotec Global accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 59,988.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.01. 95,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 13.35. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 208.48% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

