Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $18.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. Amarin accounts for approximately 12.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Amarin worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Amarin by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $2,382,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,202 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,754. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,555. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

