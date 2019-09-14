Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 155.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,635,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 70.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,758,000 after acquiring an additional 495,421 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,979,000 after acquiring an additional 71,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 99.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after acquiring an additional 317,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $593,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,969.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 2,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.94 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

