Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STML. Wedbush upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,866. The company has a market capitalization of $491.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 56,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $849,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 47,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $710,023.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,370 shares of company stock worth $2,383,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,614,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 858,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,568,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 2,681.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 357,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 344,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

