SteepCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $117.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $52,548.00 and $117.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012587 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 72.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002062 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.