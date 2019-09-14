Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Update

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 472,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

SMP traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 95,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,155. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $305.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

In other news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,354.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Sills sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $772,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,175. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.1% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth about $3,704,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 64.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

