Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target (down previously from GBX 980 ($12.81)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target (down previously from GBX 695 ($9.08)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Societe Generale raised Standard Chartered to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 708.77 ($9.26).

STAN stock traded up GBX 19.62 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 701.43 ($9.17). 8,893,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 646.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 661. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion and a PE ratio of 44.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 1.51%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford bought 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, with a total value of £166,618.03 ($217,715.97).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

