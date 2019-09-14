Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 363,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of STAF stock remained flat at $$1.22 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,977. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Staffing 360 Solutions’s payout ratio is currently -9.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

In other news, Chairman Brendan Flood bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 32.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 75.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 11.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

