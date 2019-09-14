St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,162 ($15.18).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STJ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of STJ stock traded up GBX 32.70 ($0.43) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,030.50 ($13.47). The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 903.20 ($11.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,155 ($15.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 968.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,044.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 18.49 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

