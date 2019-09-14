SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 730 ($9.54).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSPG. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 651 ($8.51) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSP Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective (up from GBX 685 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of LON SSPG traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 660 ($8.62). 901,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 641 ($8.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 784.25 ($10.25). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 701.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 689.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.95.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

