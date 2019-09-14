SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSE PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. SSE PLC/S has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSE PLC/S (SSEZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSE PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.