Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $158.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.87.

Splunk stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,625. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 2.04. Splunk has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.77.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $505,887.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $266,431.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,201,876.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,165 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,208,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,204 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

