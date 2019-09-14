Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.66 Million

Analysts expect that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report $602.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $625.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.45 million. Splunk reported sales of $480.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,953 shares of company stock worth $2,309,201 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 15.5% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the software company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,625. Splunk has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.77.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

