Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,952 shares during the quarter. Spirit of Texas Bancshares makes up 0.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.15% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $22,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 628.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

NASDAQ:STXB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.85. 844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,511. The stock has a market cap of $331.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

