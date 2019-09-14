Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. 706,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($1.25) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.76% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 3,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $30,012.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Ashton sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $57,136.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,413.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,496 shares of company stock worth $89,433. 9.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 263,961 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

