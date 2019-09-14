SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,592,000 after buying an additional 40,269 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,483,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,392,000 after purchasing an additional 252,518 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 317,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,023. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $284.45 and a 1-year high of $374.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

