SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 2,445.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 164.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 64,465 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 255.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 92,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,419 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter worth $1,444,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

NYSEARCA:XHE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.16. 15,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,076. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.32. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $88.98.

