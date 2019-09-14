SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Acquired by Premise Capital LLC

Premise Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 39.7% of Premise Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Premise Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $66,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

SPY traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $300.99. The company had a trading volume of 54,829,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,736,547. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.05.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

