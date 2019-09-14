SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,035 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 900,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,336. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

