SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,262,552. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $146.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.