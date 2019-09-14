Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.60 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.27%. Analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,175 shares in the company, valued at $7,450,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $570,250 over the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 19,486.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spartan Motors by 54,830.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Spartan Motors by 54.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

