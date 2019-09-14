Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Up 10.3% in August

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 101,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of SMBC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $326.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 667.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

