Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 1,036.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 98.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 50.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $99,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $249,979.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $601,805 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IT traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $137.03. 8,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner Inc has a 52-week low of $120.89 and a 52-week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

