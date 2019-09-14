Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 3,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.54% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

