SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 68,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 570,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,347. SolarWinds Corp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 32.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 67.62%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.51 million. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

