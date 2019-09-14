Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 99 ($1.29) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price (down previously from GBX 75 ($0.98)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 66.25 ($0.87).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 54.26 ($0.71) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 93,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £49,782.90 ($65,050.18). Also, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE purchased 63,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77). Insiders sold 853,217 shares of company stock worth $46,718,717 in the last ninety days.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

