Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

NASDAQ SMSI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.45. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 26.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 42,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $230,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,599.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 75.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 194,019 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.