Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $53.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $5,250,150.00. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,875,761 shares of company stock worth $258,072,956. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 220.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,716 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 87.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 285.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,344 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $108,740,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $99,384,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMAR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.13. 2,612,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,248. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.04. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

