Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $53.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
In related news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $5,250,150.00. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,875,761 shares of company stock worth $258,072,956. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE SMAR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.13. 2,612,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,248. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.04. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $55.79.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.